Investigators searching for Colorado mother accused of killing 2 children, injuring another

DENVER — Police say they are searching for a woman who is accused of killing two of her children and injuring a third in Colorado Springs, Colorado, earlier this month.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said on Dec. 19 just before 12:30 a.m., dispatch received a call about a burglary in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point. When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly saw a woman and an 11-year-old girl with injuries. A 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were also found dead inside the house.

Police identified the woman as Kimberlee Singler, 35. Singler was the mother of the three children inside the house.

The 11-year-old girl was transported to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Singler was cooperative initially with the investigation but she went missing as the investigation continued, Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Ira Cronin said, according to The Associated Press. She was last seen on Dec. 23, police said.

Investigators learned that the burglary report was unfounded and were able to get enough evidence to get a warrant for Singler’s arrest on Tuesday, Cronin said, according to the AP. She was already missing by this time and was last seen Saturday in Colorado Springs. Cronin said that Singler was not under surveillance.

Singler is facing four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, CNN reported. The charges were doubled because the children involved were all under the age of 12.

Singler’s bond is set at $10 million, according to CNN.

The AP reported that the FBI is assisting in the search for Singler at the request of the police department.

Police said they would not release any additional information about the injuries or cause od death for the 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy pending the arrest of Singler, The New York Times reported.

Cronin said the 11-year-old was “recovering from her injuries and being cared for,” the Times reported.

It is not clear what led to the incident. It’s also not clear if Singler was the one who placed the 911 call, the AP reported.