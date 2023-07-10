‘I’m on the road to recovery’: Madonna updates fans on her health scare

Madonna is giving her fans a health update.

The iconic singer posted on Instagram on Monday that she is “on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all of the blessings in my life.”

She also promised that the dates of her North American tour that were canceled would be rescheduled and that her European dates would begin in October.

Madonna’s manager announced last month that she was in an intensive care unit after she had been diagnosed with a “serious bacterial infection,” CNN reported.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” manager Guy Oseary said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

No other details about her health challenge have been released.

She was rehearsing for the “Celebration” tour which was scheduled to start on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans who had purchased tickets to the North American appearances were told to “hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates once announced,” according to a statement from Live Nation.

