‘I have lost my sight’: Elton John shares update after eye infection

An eye infection has left Elton John blind in his right eye and his left eye is “not the greatest.”

The EGOT singer shared the news with an audience at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End opening of “The Devil Wears Prada” musical. John wrote the score, Reuters reported.

He told those in attendance that the show sounded good but that he could not watch it.

“As some of you may know I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance but I have enjoyed it,” John said.

John explained that he hadn’t been able to attend the previews of the show which is based on the book and movie of the same name, CNN reported.

Back in September, the 77-year-old performer said on Instagram that he had an infection that left him “with only limited vision in one eye,” adding that he was healing but that it was an “extremely slow process,” The Associated Press reported.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” which aired last week, he said, “I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France and it’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest,”

He added, “So, there’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but… I’m kind of stuck at the moment, because I can do something like this (the interview), but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know, because I can’t see a lyric for a start.”

He said he could not see, read or watch anything.

“The Devil Wears Prada” stars Vanessa Williams in the role originated in the film by Meryl Streep.

The event on Sunday was a gala fundraiser for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the AP reported. It was attended by Anna Wintour, the apparent inspiration for Williams’ character, Miranda Priestly. Wintour called the show “entertaining.

