Hulk Hogan’s wife, Sky, pens tribute to wrestler husband

The wife of legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan has posted a tribute to her husband, a day after his death.

Sky Daily Hogan wrote on Instagram, “I wasn’t ready for this…and my heart is in pieces.

“He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time.

“This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart."

Hulk Hogan died on July 24 after he had a cardiac arrest at his home and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, NBC News reported.

Clearwater police said that they are investigating his death but there was no sign of foul play.

There had been rumors that he was having issues with his health recently, but friends and family discounted those claims, with friend and on-screen manager Jimmy Hart saying two days before his death that Hulk’s health was “phenomenal,” People magazine reported.

Sky Daily Hogan married the wrestler whose real name was Terry Bollea in September 2023, NBC News reported.

0 of 17

©2024 Cox Media Group