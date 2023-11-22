How long do Thanksgiving leftovers last? Turkey, dressing, pie safety tips

As Black Friday dawns, the big day is over, but the leftovers remain.

If you had turkey and the trimmings on Thursday and filled your fridge with the remnants of the meal, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has some tips for you on food safety.

How long does turkey last in the refrigerator? Here’s a guide to Thanksgiving leftovers:

Turkey: Cooked turkey can be stored in the refrigeration for up to four days, and in the freezer for up to four months.

Dressing/stuffing: Like turkey, if stored properly, stuffing or dressing will be safe to eat for three to four days after cooking. It will last for about a month if stored properly in the freezer.

Cranberry sauce – homemade and store-bought: Homemade cranberry sauce lasts seven to 10 days. Canned cranberry sauce lasts up to 14 days in the refrigerator.

Mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes: The four-day rule applies here for the refrigerator. They will last in the freezer for up to two months.

Gravy: Gravy can be frozen and kept for four months in the freezer. It should not stay in the refrigerator longer than four days.

Rolls: Commercially baked breads and rolls can be stored outside of the refrigerator for two to four days. They will last seven to 14 days in the refrigerator and three months in the freezer.

Pies: Pumpkin pie will be good in the refrigerator for four days and in the freezer for two months. Apple pie should be eaten in three days but can stay in the freezer for two months.

