Hilary Duff pregnant with fourth child

Hilary Duff made a surprise holiday announcement on Tuesday, writing on social media that she is expecting her fourth child.

The “Lizzie McGuire” actress and husband Matthew Koma, both 36, announced the impending arrival on Instagram, USA Today reported.

“So much for silent night,” Duff’s family Christmas card announced, above a photo of the family, where the actress shows off her baby bump. “Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew.”

The caption on Duff’s Instagram post read “Surprise, surprise.”

Duff already has two children with Koma -- daughters Banks Violet Bair, 5, and Mae James Bair, 2 -- and 11-year-old Luca with ex-husband and former ice hockey player Mike Comrie, E! Online reported.

The back of Duff’s holiday included solo photographs of all three of her children, according to People.

“Buckle up buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!” Duff wrote.

“Baby #4 is loading …” Koma wrote on his Instagram account, featuring the same holiday card. He jokingly tagged the location of his post as “vasectomy clinic,” USA Today reported.

Duff and Koma were married in 2019, E! Online reported.

In a recent interview with the newspaper, Duff said she feels “so lucky that I’ve had this long career.”

“I sometimes still can’t believe it. It’s really about who you surround yourself with and the choices you make,” Duff said. “I don’t think I’m anywhere near having my favorite role yet or making my favorite album. I’m so lucky to be 36 and still have my name in the conversation and feel like I still have that opportunity to produce a project for myself and do something that I’m really proud of.”

