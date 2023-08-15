‘He just killed my son’: Father accused of shooting, killing man who ran over his son

A North Carolina man has been charged with second-degree murder after shooting and killing a driver who hit and killed his teenage son along a road on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

The 17-year-old boy died after being hit by the vehicle as he and his family walked home after running out of gas around 6:30 a.m., Person County Sheriff Jason Wilborn told news outlets. The incident happened near Timberlake, North Carolina.

After the driver, Jeffery McKay, a North Carolina Department of Corrections maintenance worker, hit the teen, he stopped and called 911. McKay was driving a North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections vehicle, according to The News and Observer.

The teen’s father, Chad Woods, then pulled out a gun and shot McKay. After the shooting, Woods threw the gun in a pond and took McKay’s vehicle and drove home, officials said.

Woods was discovered at his home and was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

“He was a good person. He was a real good person,” the boy’s brother told ABC11. “Wanted to be an IT technician. He was doing, he wanted to be positive in life. He wanted to help people. He was a people person.”

Wood’s father said his son was distraught after the teenager was killed.

“He was just out of it, going off and stuff. He was going, ‘He just he killed my son. He killed my son,’” Woods’ father Lawrence Clayborn said.



