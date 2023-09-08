Hawaii wildfires: Number of missing people has dropped to 66, officials say

HONOLULU — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Friday said that the number of people who remain missing following the wildfires has dropped to 66.

The number dropped significantly from a week away which authorities said 385 people were still unaccounted for, according to The Associated Press.

“Today marks one month since deadly fires devastated Lahaina and other areas of Maui,” Green said Friday in an address, according to HNN. “And since then we have been working constantly to shelter survivors, deliver supplies and medical care, and locate the missing and reunite them with their families.

The deadliest wildfire in the United States in over a century swept through Lahaina on Aug. 8, according to the AP. It caused an estimated $5.5 billion in damage.

Green confirmed that at least 115 people have been confirmed dead and over 2,200 structures were destroyed in Lahaina, HNN reported. Green updated the number of missing stands at 66.

Maui Police Department have released the names of 55 people who died in the fires, according to the AP. 22 of the 55 were in their 70s. 13 of the 55 were in their 60s. One of the victims was under 10 years old.

Green said that over the next few weeks officials will start to schedule supervised visits with residents to go back to their houses, the AP reported.

He also discussed that the state is working to develop long term housing solutions for residents, HNN reported.