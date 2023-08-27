Hawaii wildfires: Guy Fieri to raise money for Maui relief efforts with 15-course dining experience

Trending

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Guy Fieri Guy Fieri to raise money for Maui relief efforts with 15-course dining experience (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri and his foundation are creating a culinary event with other chefs to put on a benefit event to support those who have been affected by the wildfires in Hawaii.

The event is called “Chefs for Maui,” according to KTVU. It is a 15-course dinner that will have live music, a live auction, and also a meet-and-greet opportunity.

The event is slated to take place in Sonoma, California, according to the news outlet. It will take place on Oct. 21, according to the Guy Fieri Foundation.

“Once in a lifetime culinary experience to benefit the relief efforts for the people of Maui,” the foundation said on their Instagram post.

The event will be located at the Premier Winery, according to the Guy Fieri Foundation. Tickets are $2,500 per ticket and all net proceeds will be distributed to the Foodservice Workers of Maui and the Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division.

The foundation will also be accepting small donations for people who cannot attend the event, according to People Magazine.

The event will also be highlighted in a one-hour special episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, on the Food Network Channel, KTVU reported.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Guy Fieri Foundation website.

At least 115 people have died in the fires and hundreds of others remain missing in the devastating wildfires in Hawaii.

Hawaii Fires Firefighters clear debris in Kula, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, following wildfires that devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong)

