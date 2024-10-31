Halloween: Keep trick or treating safe, not scary

As kids, and some adults, head out to trick or treat, there are some steps you can make sure that the night of fun doesn’t turn into a nightmare.

The American Red Cross has come up with 10 tips to ensure the smallest trick-or-treaters can stay safe:

Kids need to be able to see and be seen. You can use makeup instead of masks. Make sure they have a flashlight and add reflective tape to their costumes.

Candles will be burning in Jack-o-Lanterns, you will want to make sure that their costumes are flame-resistant.

Have a plan and make sure parents know where the kids will be.

Be careful around animals

As they say in school, walk, don’t run.

Only visit homes with lights on and never go inside.

Walk on sidewalks, not the street.

An adult should look at the candy before eating. Don’t eat loose candy, open packages or brands you’re not familiar with.

For those handing out treats, make sure the area is well-lit.

Make sure that sidewalks, porches and yards are cleared of leaves and other obstacles.

Other organizations such as Healthy Children, said older children, who are not trick or treating with parents, should travel in groups and have a buddy system. Try to avoid sharp or long swords, canes or sticks that can cause someone to trip. Finally, don’t use decorative contact lenses without an eye exam and a prescription, despite the assurances on the package that “one size fit all” and “no need to see an eye specialist.”





