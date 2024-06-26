Hallmark, Kansas City Chiefs teaming up for Christmas movie

KANSAS CITY, Miss. — Christmas is coming early for Super Bowl 2024 champions the Kansas City Chiefs because they are working on a new holiday movie with Hallmark.

The movie will be called “Holiday Touchdown” A Chiefs Love Story,” according to the NFL. It will star Tyler Hynes, Hunter King and Ed Begley Jr.

“We are honored to partner with Hallmark on a project as unique as this,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said in a statement, according to the NFL. “As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences. This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom’s energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season.”

The movie is about Alana Higman (King) who tries to win the Chief’s “Fan of the Year” contest, according to the Chiefs.

“Derrick (Hynes), Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfathers (Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs, good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary,” according to the Chiefs.

We are teaming up with Hallmark this holiday season for a new, original movie filmed right here in Kansas City!@hallmark x @hallmarkchannel — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 25, 2024

“With Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs both homegrown, rooted in values, tradition and community, there is a special alchemy between these two iconic organizations,” said Hallmark chief brand officer Darren Abbott, according to Variety. “By blending the warmth of Hallmark storytelling with the excitement of professional football, we are thrilled to give audiences a front-row seat to this community’s spirit, rich traditions and passionate fans that define Kansas City, all wrapped up in the comforting and uplifting Hallmark way.”

The movie will be filmed at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, according to Variety. GEHA Field is the home stadium for the Chiefs, ESPN reported.

Production for the movie will start in July, People Magazine reported.





