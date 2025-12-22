Green Christmas? Powerball climbs to $1.60B

It may be an early Christmas present if someone is lucky enough to choose the correct Powerball numbers.

,

No one picked the correct numbers for Saturday’s drawing. Those numbers were 4-5-28-52-69 and Powerball 20.

You can check your numbers here.

No one won the $2 million prize, where someone has to match five numbers and opt for the Power Play, but there were eight winning tickets for the $1 million prize. Tickets in California, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan (2), New Hampshire and Ohio.

While the annuity for Monday’s drawing is currently an estimated $1.60 billion, the lump sum cash value is $735.3 million. If someone wins it, the jackpot will be the fourth-largest won in Powerball history. The biggest jackpot was $2.040 billion, won in California in 2022.

The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.00.

0 of 13

© 2025 Cox Media Group