Girl Scouts discontinues Raspberry Rally cookies

If you were able to get your hands on a box of the Raspberry Rally cookies sold by the Girl Scouts earlier this year, you’re one of the lucky ones.

The cookies were hard to come by in some areas with people going to sites such as eBay to snag a box or two.

But that won’t be the same this cookie-selling season.

The Girl Scouts of the USA has discontinued the chocolate and raspberry cookie that was considered a “sister” cookie to the popular Thin Mint, CNN reported.

The Raspberry Rally was sold exclusively online to help girls learn about e-commerce, the organization said last year.

While the official online price was listed at $5 a box, they were so popular and so in demand that they were going for $30 a box.

“While Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties,” Girl Scouts of the USA told CNN in a statement.

Girl Scouts told the “Today” show that they were disappointed in the “unauthorized resales” saying that it takes away from the organization.

“If you’re buying these cookies at a huge markup, you could and should instead be using that money to support girls by buying other varieties or supporting the program in other ways,” Girl Scouts of the USA told “Today.”

There are still listings for the cookies on the auction site.

As for the cookies that will be sold — Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils and the rest of the classics — the price has gone up in several markets from $5 to $6 a box due to inflation.

Keep in mind that the prices may be different in your area since the organization says that the local councils set the prices, “Today” reported.

Cookie season starts in January and runs through April, CNN reported.