Gene Hackman death: Gas company assisting with investigation; Hackman, wife found in different rooms

A gas company said it is assisting in the investigation into what killed Gene Hackman, his wife and the couple’s dog.

The Oscar-winning, 95-year-old actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, The Associated Press reported.

No foul play was suspected, officials said. There were no wounds found on either Hackman or Arakawa.

With the New Mexico Gas Co. assisting, officials may suspect carbon monoxide poisoning played a part in the couple’s death, the AP reported.

A search warrant said that Hackman and his wife had been dead for some time and that they were found in different rooms. The dog was found in a kennel, The New York Times reported. Two other dogs were found alive.

Hackman was in a mudroom while Arakawa was in a bathroom near a space heater. Officials said they found an open prescription bottle and pills on the countertop near her, the AP reported.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza clarified what led to the discovery of Hackman and his wife. Mendoza said an associate of Hackman’s called first responders after finding the bodies, The New York Times reported.

Before entering, deputies got confirmation that the home was safe to enter by both the fire department and the gas company.

A final cause of death will be provided by the medical examiner and could take four to six weeks, CNN reported.

0 of 71





©2025 Cox Media Group