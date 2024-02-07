Food Network star Duff Goldman ‘crushes’ hand in head-on car crash in California

Food Network chef Duff Goldman was injured last weekend when the car he was riding in was hit head-on as he was returning home from Los Angeles International Airport, according to People.

>> Read more trending news

Goldman, 49, posted a photo of his injured hand on Instagram, saying, “On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughters birthday. Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags.”

Goldman was being driven home when the incident occurred on Feb. 1.

“I live on a really windy, canyon road in the Santa Monica Mountains, and this guy just came around this corner way too fast,” Goldman told People. “He was already totally in our lane and just smashed into us.”

“I see there’s blood all the way down my hand, but nothing else,” he said. “I was just like, ‘Thank God, thank God.’ Even as I was sitting there dealing with it, I was like, ‘I’m still here.’”

According to the Food Network star, his hand was crushed and he needed stitches.

“It definitely doesn’t work,” Goldman said of his hand. “And I need it too, because that’s all I got.”

Goldman said that he did a “systems check” and found that his only injury was to his hand. He, his driver and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Once he realized he was not critically injured, he said he was thankful that he would be able to see his daughter again.

“I thanked my lucky stars that I’d still be there to celebrate her third birthday even if I couldn’t make her cake,” he said. “I’m fine, but it’s gonna be a long road to recovery, and for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group