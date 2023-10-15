Florida-bound flight grounded when adult diaper mistaken for bomb

Was this an in-flight emergency or a case of mistaken identity? Depends on who is asking.

A reported bomb threat that forced a flight bound for Tampa, Florida, to return to Panama was a false alarm after authorities discovered the alleged explosive was an adult diaper, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The Copa Airlines flight returned to Tocumen International Airport in Panama City on Friday and landed at about 11 a.m., according to the newspaper.

After all 144 passengers were evacuated, the Boeing 737-800 aircraft was moved to an isolated part of the tarmac and was searched by an anti-explosives team, The Associated Press reported.

José Castro, the head of the airport’s security team, told the AP that a suspicious object in one of the plane’s bathrooms was an adult diaper.

“We had it on a secure runway where police special explosives canine units and special forces examined the object, and found it to be an adult diaper, ruling out any risk,” Castro said.

The flight landed in Tampa at 6:54 p.m. EDT on Friday, Beau Zimmer, communications manager for Tampa International Airport, told the Times. He said the same aircraft was used to fly to TPA after diverting.