Fire engine crashes into chiropractic clinic after driver suffers medical emergency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee firefighter was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while driving on Thursday, sending a fire engine crashing into a Nashville chiropractic office, authorities said.

The Nashville Fire Department was returning from a call when the driver swerved off the road into a shed, WSMV reported. The vehicle then hit a telephone pole, crossed both lanes of traffic and struck two parked vehicles before crashing into the office of Bradshaw Chiropractic, according to the television station.

The firefighter was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, WTVF reported. It was unclear what the firefighter was suffering from that led to the crash.

Two people suffered minor injuries while jumping out of the way, according to the television station. They declined medical attention, according to WZTV.

Kevin Bradshaw, the owner of the clinic, told WSMV that staff members in the office helped patients get out of harm’s way, WSMV reported.

“All (of) the sudden we heard our front desk (clerk), Bree, she started yelling,” Bradshaw told the television station. “The rest of our staff, they just came running through grabbing people from the hallway. It was amazing.”

Bradshaw added that he was standing in the room and saw the truck barreling toward the front of the office.

“It came in, and I just kind of watched it come in, and there it was,” Bradshaw told WTVF. “It’s like one of those movies that you see where everybody vanishes out of the driver’s seats and the car just running to buildings and stuff — that’s what it felt like in that moment."

The firefighter is expected to make a full recovery, WSMV reported.

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