Fight at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom sparks rumor of active shooter

A fight at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom created rumors of an active shooter when “popping sounds” were heard. But the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said no shots were fired on Thursday night.

WFTV reported that guests started panicking and running when the popping happened, leading to the rumor.

The sheriff’s office posted on X that they thought it was a balloon.

ALERT: There is NO active shooter at @WaltDisneyWorld’s Magic Kingdom. A fight occurred, and a “popping” sound was heard that we believe was a balloon. Guests began running and that’s how the active shooter rumor started. There is no active shooter. pic.twitter.com/TRKLs3NglC — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 30, 2024

Videos posted to social media showed people trying to leave the park through the turnstiles as officers were there while another showed guests hiding in the Emporium on Main Street, NBC News reported.

went to magic kingdom today and there was literally a stampede because of a suspected shooter i thought that was actually going to be my last day. i was shoved out of the way and fell. mothers were crying looking for their daughters, people were hiding, it was so bad. pic.twitter.com/NATeMuwceK — D (@anxrosa) August 30, 2024

Disney sent a statement to WFTV on Thursday night about the incident which read, “We appreciate the immediate response of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to quickly assess and clear the situation. Normal operations have resumed and the park is now closed for the evening.”

The Associated Press reported the sheriff’s office said no arrests were made.





