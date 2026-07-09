FIFA World Cup 2026: Justin Bieber joins halftime lineup for final

Justin Bieber will be a co-headliner for the halftime show of the World Cup final on July 19, joining Shakira, Madonna and BTS, FIFA announced on Wednesday.

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The two-time Grammy Award winner will also be joined by Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The chorus is made up of fourth- and fifth-graders from an elementary school in Staten Island and will be featured with Coldplay, USA Today reported. Chris Martin of Coldplay is curating the 11-minute halftime show at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The halftime show will be Bieber’s first public performance since he headlined Coachella in April, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, according to The Associated Press. The fund is raising $100 million to help children access education and soccer.

[ World Cup final to have Super Bowl-style halftime show; Madonna, Shakira and BTS to perform ]

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”

A dollar from every ticket sold to the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches is being donated throughout the tournament, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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