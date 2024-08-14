FDA, CDC trace cause of 31-state salmonella outbreak to cucumbers

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined the cause of a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

The FDA and the CDC announced that the infections came from cucumbers grown in Florida.

The outbreaks that caused 449 people in 31 states and the District of Columbia to get sick were initially investigated as two separate occurrences, but it was found that the demographics of the people who fell ill and comparing what they ate before they got sick had investigators realize it was the same cause.

The outbreak occurred in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

Lab, epidemiological and traceback data found that the vegetables likely came from Bedner Growers in Boynton Beach, Florida, or Thomas Produce Company of Boca Raton, Florida. Those two locations, however, do not account for all of the cases of salmonella, the FDA said.

Investigators did find one type of salmonella in canal water used by Thomas Produce Company.

Other types of salmonella were found in water and soil samples collected at both companies, while additional strains, not connected to the outbreak, were found at Bedner Growers.

The cucumber growing and harvesting season at both locations is done for the year and none of the vegetables are on the market, so there is likely no risk to the public currently, the FDA said.





