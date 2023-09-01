FBI updates photo of University of Wisconsin bomber who has been wanted for over 50 years

MADISON, Wis. — The FBI released age-processed photographs of a suspect who has been wanted for 53 years for the bombing on the University of Wisconsin campus.

>> Read more trending news

Leo Frederick Burt was put on the FBI’s most wanted list after the bombing of Sterling Hall at the University of Wisconsin campus in 1970, the FBI said on its listing.

The FBI’s Milwaukee released the photos of Burt, 75, in relation with the 53rd anniversary of the bombing last week, FBI spokesperson Leonard Peace said, according to The Associated Press.

A 33-year-old researcher was killed and multiple other people were injured. According to the FBI, the building and its contents inside sustained an estimated $6 million in damage. The researcher was identified by the AP as Robert Fassnacht.

“Reportedly, explosives had been placed in a stolen panel truck, located three blocks from the building, just several days before the blast. Also, a light-colored, late-model vehicle (Corvair) was seen leaving the vicinity of the bombing,” the FBI said. Burt was reportedly identified as being the person inside the car.

Three of the four bombers were captured in the 1970s after truing to live underground, the AP reported. The three men were convicted, served time in prison and went on with their lives. Burt however, vanished. He has been referred to as “Wisconsin’s state ghost.”

The bombing was the most powerful attack in the county until the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, according to the AP.

Months later, Burt was indicted in federal court in Madison, Wisconsin, the FBI said. He was charged with sabotage, destruction of government property and conspiracy.

He is reportedly the last fugitive sought by the FBI related to radical anti-Vietnam War activities, according to the AP.

The FBI is offering a $150,000 reward for any information leading to Burt’s arrest, the AP reported.