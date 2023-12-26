FBI investigating threats against Colorado Supreme Court justices who barred Trump from ballot

DENVER — Authorities are investigating threats made against Colorado Supreme Court justices who last week barred former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary.

Trump was disqualified from the ballot in a 4-3 vote on Dec. 19, with justices citing the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist ban. Since then, violent threats and “incendiary” posts targeting the justices have appeared online, though no specific threats have been made, CNN reported.

“The FBI is aware of the situation and working with local law enforcement,” Vikki Migoya, a public affairs officer for the FBI’s Denver field office, said in a statement obtained by The Washington Post. “We will vigorously pursue investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation.”

The Denver Police Department said it responded Thursday evening to “what appears to be a hoax report” at one of the justice’s homes.

“Everything checked clear and we are continuing to investigate this report,” police said, according to CNN. “Due to security and privacy considerations, and the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time.”

Police told Axios on Monday that officers are “providing extra patrols around justice’s residences.”

On Sunday, Trump called the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision “political delusion.” His campaign indicated it will move fast to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, with campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung calling it “a completely flawed decision.”

“We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits,” Cheung said.