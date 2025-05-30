‘Every single era’: Taylor Swift owns all her music again

Taylor Swift has made an announcement that will thrill her fans.

She is once again the owner of all of her music.

Swift wrote a letter to her followers, shared on her website, that says, “All of the music I’ve ever made... now belongs... to me.”

She continues saying:

“And all my music videos./All the concert films./The album art and photography./The unreleased songs./The memories. The magic. The madness./Every single era./My entire life’s work.”

She also posted on X shortly before 11:30 a.m. ET Friday, writing “You belong with me” with photos of her holding her early albums.

The recordings were first released through Big Machine Records, which sold them to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, Rolling Stone reported.

The music was most recently owned by Shamrock Capital, Variety reported. The publication did not disclose exactly how much was paid, only that it was a “nine-figure sum.”

Big Machine initially sold her recording against Swift’s wishes in 2019. She has since reissued several of the albums, renaming them “Taylor’s Version,” which also contained bonus items.

Two albums have not been released under the “Taylor’s Version” branding: “Reputation” and her self-titled debut, “Taylor Swift.” The agreement will not have an effect on the re-release of those two recordings, according to Variety.

Now, because of the deal, there will be two official versions of her first six albums, both owned by Swift, on the market, Variety and Rolling Stone explained.

She wrote in the letter to fans, “To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it.”

