Estranged son of Nashville police chief accused of shooting 2 officers

LA VERGNE, Tenn. — The estranged son of Nashville’s police chief is accused of shooting two officers in a suburb of the Tennessee capital, authorities said Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

John C. Drake Jr., 38, is accused of shooting two officers in front of a Dollar General store in La Vergne, located southeast of Nashville, at about 2:23 p.m. CDT on Saturday afternoon, WSMV-TV reported. Police have asked residents to shelter in place, stating that Drake Jr. was believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to La Vergne police Chief Christopher Moews, officers were pursuing a possible stolen vehicle, according to The Tennessean. While officers were questioning one person, later identified as Drake, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot both officers, WTVF reported.

UPDATE:

The suspect in today’s shooting has been identified as John C. Drake, Jr., 38. Attached is a photo of the suspect at the scene. Shelter in place is still active. Avoid the area and report anything suspicious. pic.twitter.com/pezVQlUKbl — City of La Vergne (@LaVergne37086) October 21, 2023

“Our officers were investigating a stolen vehicle. They made contact with a subject. They struggled with that subject,” Moews told reporters during a news conference. “During that struggle the suspect produced a handgun and fired shots.”

Both officers are in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, The Tennessean reported. One officer was shot in the left shoulder, while the other was shot in the right groin and right forearm, according to the newspaper.

In a statement, John Drake Sr. said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” to learn that his son was suspect in the case.

“Despite my efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years, my son, John Drake Jr., now 38 years old, resorted to years of criminal activity and is a convicted felon,” Drake Sr. said. “He has not been a part of my life for quite some time. He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.”