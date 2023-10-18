Elephant dies unexpectedly at zoo in St. Louis after herd got agitated by a dog running loose

ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old female Asian elephant named Rani died last Friday, zoo officials say.

Just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 13, a small dog made its way into the Saint Louis Zoo and was seen running in a non-public area by the Elephant Barn, according to zoo officials. The Elephant Care team attempted to contain the dog. They were eventually able to and handed the dog over to a shelter.

However, the dog’s presence caused an elephant, which was outside at the time, to become agitated. The team worked to get the elephant moved inside, zoo officials said.

“We are absolutely devastated. We ask for the community’s thoughts and support during this difficult time,” said Michael Macek, Saint Louis Zoo Director. “Our team of professional animal care experts did everything possible, but we couldn’t save Rani.” Rani (pronounced “Ronnie”).

Rani was inside the barn and was eating, according to The Associated Press.

She did not see the dog but the care team noticed that she got agitated based on what she heard from the herd.

“They saw Rani circle and vocalize, all within a very brief period, before collapsing,” the zoo said, according to the AP. The Elephant Care team attempted to revive her but were unsuccessful. Eventually, the rest of the herd calmed down.

A necropsy was conducted by the zoo’s pathologist. A necropsy is an animal autopsy. It was learned that Rani did have some preexisting changes her in heart. “The significance of these changes is unknown at this time,” the zoo said. They are conducting more tests.

“Rani was a special member of this elephant family group,” said Katie Pilgram-Kloppe, Zoological Manager of River’s Edge. “She loved playing with her sisters Maliha and Priya. While growing up here in St. Louis, she got to learn from her own mom, Ellie, on how to be an amazing mother herself. She had a great relationship with her animal care team and all of the other elephants. When socializing with her family she made a unique squeaking noise that her daughter Jade also mimics.”

“It’s been a privilege to get to know Rani from just a youngster when she moved here to then watch her become a mother and grow with the elephant family. She will be greatly missed,” River’s Edge Keeper Becky added.

It’s not clear how the dog got into the zoo, the AP reported.