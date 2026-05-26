Ebola: Signs and symptoms of the disease

As the world deals with another outbreak of Ebola, some may be wondering what the signs and symptoms of the disease are.

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According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ebola is caused by orthoebolaviruses, formerly known as ebolavirus.

They were discovered in 1976 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and are mostly found in sub-Saharan Africa.

Ebola is named for the Ebola River in the Congo where the disease was first found.

The disease is severe and often fatal, the World Health Organization said. The fatality rate is about 50%.

There are four types of orthoebolaviruses that affect people:

Ebola virus

Sudan virus

Taï Forest virus

Bundibugyo virus

Two others are not thought to affect people:

Reston virus: affects non-human primates

Bombali virus: affects bats

How does it spread?

People can contract Ebola disease by coming in contact with bodily fluids from a sick or dead person, the CDC said.

A person is contagious when they show signs of the disease.

You cannot get it by being near someone who is sick because it is not spread in the air, according to the agency.

In addition to not coming in contact with bodily fluids, you should also avoid clothes, bedding, needles, medical equipment and other items that may have come in contact with bodily fluids.

You should also not come in contact with the remains of someone who died and had Ebola disease.

Nor should you come in contact with bats, forest antelopes, primates, their bodily fluids or raw meat.

If you must come in contact with someone or something carrying the virus, you should don personal protective equipment.

If you’re in an area where Ebola is spreading, you should monitor your health for 21 days after.

Signs and symptoms

The illness begins about 2 to 21 days after coming in contact with the virus, with symptoms showing about 8 to 10 days after exposure, the CDC said.

There are “dry” symptoms such as fever, aches, pain and fatigue.

As the illness progresses, the symptoms also do, with “wet” symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting and unexplained bleeding developing.

Diagnosis

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) blood tests are used to detect Ebola virus.

Treatment

There are two treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration: Inmazeb and Ebanga. They are only approved for use with the Ebola virus, also called Orthoebolavirus zairense, the CDC said. Other vaccines are under development for the other variations of the illness, the WHO said.

Supportive care is used for those who test positive. Those treatments include fluids, electrolytes, medications to support blood pressure, reduce vomiting and diarrhea, and medications to manage fevers and pain.

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