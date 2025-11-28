Dolly Parton thanks fans for memories in Thanksgiving message

Dolly Parton has sent blessings to her fans this holiday season.

She posted a video amid her Las Vegas residency cancellation and months after the death of her beloved husband, Carl Dean, USA Today reported.

In the video, Parton said, “Well, hey! It’s Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving. I’m so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we’ve shared through the years.”

She wrapped up the message with “So happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you,” harkening back to her hit, “I Will Always Love You.”

The singer/songwriter had fans worried earlier this year when her health forced her to cancel her planned series of concerts in Las Vegas.

She told fans that after her husband’s death, she didn’t keep up with her health, and “let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of,” USA Today reported.

Her sister had asked fans for prayers after Parton stepped away from the spotlight, but the singer had posted on Instagram in October, “I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. I ain’t dead yet!”

She appeared virtually at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this month, People magazine reported.

“Well hey there, it’s Dolly,” she told attendees in a video. “And I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while.”

0 of 50

©2025 Cox Media Group