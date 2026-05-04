Dolly Parton provides health update

Singer/songwriter Dolly Parton has given fans a health update.

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She posted on social media on Monday afternoon, saying that she is getting better, “still got some healing to do, but I’m on my way!”

Parton promised fans, “See you soon.”

Without saying specifically what she was diagnosed with, however, she did say that it will take time for her to be able to perform live “because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy headed, as my grandma used to say.”

She alluded to issues with her kidneys and countless kidney stones over the years, and explained that her immune and digestive system “got all out of whack” over the past few years, adding that doctors are trying to strengthen them.

Parton said she is still recording, still visiting Dollywood, and is working on getting her hotel and museum open. She is also working on her Broadway musical.

She also spoke about the past year of “firsts,” the first holidays, and the anniversary of the death of her husband Carl Dean last March.

Parton initially postponed her Las Vegas residency last year due to health concerns, but now those shows have been canceled, Us Weekly reported.

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