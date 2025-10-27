Demi Lovato announces pop era album, tour

Demi Lovato is hitting the road for the first time in years after she announced her new album, which is part of her pop era.

She said the new album is called “It’s Not That Deep,” with The Associated Press describing her new music as “energetic dance-pop” and “a celebration of life’s joys and messiness.”

Lovato told the AP that she planned to make a harder rock album than what she eventually produced.

"I went into this album thinking, ‘I’m gonna make an even harder rock album. I wanna go even more rock.’ So, I started this process and I realized, I was like, ‘There’s only so many happy rock songs that you can write.’ I’m in love, I’m feeling empowered, and I’m in this really great place, and I don’t know how to write rock songs that are, you know, all sunshine and rainbows. And there’s only so many of that, that you can write. And so, I was like, ‘I need to switch up the genre.’ So, I tried a couple of their genres, but what was really inspiring me was all the pop girlies and the pop artists that are out there today," she explained.

Before she announced the tour, Lovato performed at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, a venue that holds 4,000, much smaller than the arenas she will be headlining next year.

The tour will hit 23 cities in North America, starting April 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Spectrum Center, which can hold about 17,500 for concerts.

It ends on May 25 in Houston.

Here’s the complete list of tour stops:

April 8: Charlotte

April 10: Orlando

April 12: Atlanta

April 14: Nashville

April 16: Washington, D.C.

April 18: Philadelphia

April 20: Toronto

April 22: Boston

April 24: New York

April 27: Columbus

April 29: Detroit

May 1: Chicago

May 2: Minneapolis

May 5: Denver

May 8: Las Vegas

May 9: Anaheim

May 11: San Francisco

May 13: Seattle

May 16: Inglewood

May 19: Glendale

May 22: Dallas

May 24: Austin

May 25: Houston

Presales are open through Tuesday, with presale tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday. General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

