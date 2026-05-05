Delta grounds food, snacks on short-haul flights

Starting this month, you will want to pack snacks and grab a drink after security checkpoints if you’re flying Delta’s short-haul routes.

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Delta Airlines will no longer serve food, snacks or drinks on flights under 350 miles starting on May 19 for all passengers except those in Delta First, People magazine reported.

The change affects about 450 daily flights.

The company released a statement to WSBTV.com: “Beginning May 19, Delta is adjusting onboard beverage service to create a more consistent experience across our network. Customers traveling in Delta Comfort and Delta Main on flights 350 miles and above will now receive full beverage and snack service, while shorter flights will no longer offer food and beverage service – with the exception of Delta First, which always receives full service. Even on the small number of flights without beverage service, our crew will continue to be visible, available, and focused on caring for our customers, like they do on every flight.”

The change also affects Delta Connection, but with up to 5,500 daily flights, it only accounts for about 9% of volume, the company said.

Delta stopped offering food and beverage service on flights under 250 miles in 2015, and since 2017 has only offered express service on flights under 350 miles, People reported.

American Airlines does not provide food or beverage service on flights under 250 miles, while United Airlines starts service on flights over 300 miles, according to USA Today.

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