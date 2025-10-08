Deion Sanders undergoes surgery; promises to be back on sidelines quickly

NFL star-turned-college football coach Deion Sanders had to undergo a medical procedure, but pledged to be back to his coaching duties very soon.

Sanders shared on Tuesday that he was going to have a four-hour medical procedure to deal with blood clots, but planned on being back at practice with the University of Colorado Buffaloes on Wednesday, CBS Sports reported.

“I am having a procedure today. Prayerfully I’ll be right back at practice tomorrow,” Sanders said. “It is what it is. Found what we found. I have a wonderful team of doctors at UC Health and a team of wonderful trainers here. It has nothing to do with me working at the level and competing … it is hereditary. It is what it is. I trust God with all my heart.”

After his disclosure, he shared an image of himself in a hospital gown and in a hospital bed on Instagram.

The University of Colorado said he was having an aspiration thrombectomy for the left popliteal and tibial arteries, or the removal of blood clots from his leg, USA Today reported.

Sanders said he was “hurting like crazy” during the game against Texas Christian University on Saturday and was sitting on the sidelines and wearing only one shoe.

He also plans on coaching against Iowa State, according to USA Today.

This is not the first surgery that Sanders has had this year. He underwent surgery for bladder cancer, CNN reported.

He also had surgery for blood clots in both legs in 2023 and lost two toes to clots in 2021, according to CNN. He also had part of his calf removed in earlier procedures, USA Today reported.

0 of 38

©2024 Cox Media Group