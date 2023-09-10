Deion Sanders, 98-year-old fan sing, dance after Colorado beats Nebraska

BOULDER, Colo. — It was prime time for a longtime, 98-year-old University of Colorado football fan. So, what better way to celebrate the Buffaloes’ home-opening victory than to sing and dance with Coach Prime?

Peggy Coppom, who has been a season ticket holder to Colorado games since 1966 and has rarely missed a game since 1939, was invited into the Buffaloes locker room by coach Deion Sanders after Saturday’s victory, USA Today reported.

Colorado defeated Nebraska 36-14 to go 2-0, and Coppom implored the players in the locker room to “Give me my theme music.”

Somebody give Peggy her theme music 🥹#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/aRNb4OhIqc — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 9, 2023

They complied with a raucous chorus.

It was another heartwarming moment between Sanders, the first-year coach at Colorado, and Coppom, a longtime resident of Boulder, Colorado, Sports Illustrated reported. The pair were on the field together during the Buffaloes’ spring game, when Coppom executed the honorary kickoff, and danced together at the team’s kickoff luncheon, according to the magazine.

Forget honorary coin toss, this honorary kickoff from Peggy Coppom is PHENOMENAL stuff 🤩 the Prime Era is already the greatest show on turf#cubuffs #gobuffs #9sports pic.twitter.com/wN0eqZIHkQ — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) April 22, 2023

Coppom attended more than 3,000 school events with her twin sister, Betty Hoover, who died in 2020, according to On3.com.

A crowd of 53,241 fans attended Saturday’s game, the largest home crowd in 15 years, The Associated Press reported.

The coach’s son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, threw for 393 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score. He capped his 6-yard run in the fourth quarter with the dance steps his father made famous in college and in ht NFL, according to the AP.

“I really think I did better than him, honestly,” the quarterback said of his shuffle.

“The Lord passed us when it came to dancing,” Deion Sanders quipped.