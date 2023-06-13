‘Deadpool 3′ moves up, ‘Blade’ pushed back as Marvel adjusts release schedule

Fans of some Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises will have to wait longer to see the films, but there is good news for those who love Wade Wilson.

Marvel has announced that it’s shaking up the schedule of the latest MCU releases and, while several films’ release dates are being pushed back, the “Untitled Deadpool Movie” release is moving up.

The third “Deadpool” installment, which will again star Ryan Reynolds in the titular role as the “merc with the mouth,” will be released on May 3, 2024, instead of the original November release date. The latest “Deadpool” film also features the fan-favorite of Reynolds with Hugh Jackman, who is reprising his role as Wolverine/Logan.

Reynolds announced news of the pairing in a social media post last September, saying, “Hugh Jackman, how’d you like to play Wolverine one last time?”

Jackman dryly responds, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

It is the first time “Deadpool” will be featured in the MCU. Reynolds and Jackman appeared together as their characters in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” however many fans of the Wade Wilson character don’t necessarily accept that version, with CBR calling it “a sore subject among the fandom.”

Other films were also moved around the schedule.

“Captain America: Brave New World” is now coming out on July 26, 2024, instead of May 3, the date that “Deadpool 3″ moved to. The latest installment of the “Captain America” storyline now follows Sam Wilson as he finally follows the mission set forth by Steve Rodgers at the end of “Avengers: End Game” and that the former Falcon declined in the “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series on Disney+. The film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America and Harrison Ford, who is taking over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. The role was first portrayed by the late William Hurt.

“Thunderbolts” was scheduled to be released on July 26, 2024, the new release date for “Captain America,” and is now going to come out on Dec. 20, 2024. “Thunderbolts” stars David Harbour, Julia Luis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell and Florence Pugh, among others.

“Blade” had been scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024, but has been delayed to Feb. 14, 2025. “Blade” will star Mahershala Ali.

“Fantastic Four” was supposed to be released on Feb. 14, 2025, and is now scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025.

Finally, there are two new “Avengers” films that will round out this MCU phase — “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” are being pushed back a year from their original dates to May 1, 2026, and May 7, 2027, respectively.

