Cyndi Lauper to hit Vegas for first Sin City residency

LAS VEGAS — It’s not unusual for entertainers to do a stint in Las Vegas and now Cyndi Lauper is adding her name to the list of performers who will be holding residency in Sin City.

The “True Colors” singer announced her first residency in “Cyn City” next spring.

She will do a series of concerts at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from April 24 to May 2.

Ticket presale starts Oct. 8 with general sale starting Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

The five concerts come after she wrapped her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour,” Consequence said.

That tour had 68 shows around the world and finished on Labor Day weekend, KLAS reported.

Months before her residency, Lauper will be honored with induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next month.

