Cup Noodles will finally be able to be microwaved

A major change is coming to a staple of college (and first-job) life.

Cup Noodles is tossing out the foam cups.

>> Read more trending news

That means the cheap, quick lunch can finally go into the microwave.

Current cooking instructions say you should boil water, pour it into the foam cup, and let it sit until the noodles soften. Beginning next year, Nissin Foods USA, the parent company of Cup Noodles, will make the change, which is not only convenient but better for the environment.

“While Cup Noodles will continue to have that same satisfying taste and iconic look, we continue to find ways to evolve the brand to support the current needs of our consumers, the environment and the world,” Michael Price, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA, said in a news release. “This updated packaging and the new paper cup marks an important milestone for Cup Noodles and a key step in our environmental commitment.”

The cups will be made of 40% recycled materials while the sleeve will be made of 100% recycled paper.

They will also no longer be wrapped in plastic.

“This allows consumers an even more convenient way to enjoy and cook their favorite instant ramen,” Nissin Foods said. “Easily heated in 2 minutes and 15 seconds, the new packaging delivers a reliable, hassle-free meal option.”

The polystyrene cup, conventionally known under the brand name Styrofoam, has been the packaging for Cup Noodles since it was introduced 50 years ago.

The company promised that the food inside of the cup will have the same look and taste that people of enjoyed over the past five decades.







