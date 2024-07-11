Copa America soccer match turns into fight between fans, players

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If this happened during a game between players, there would have undoubtedly been a red card thrown, but a fight broke out at a soccer match in Charlotte, North Carolina, between fans and some of the players.

The fight happened after the match between Uruguay and Colombia after the final whistle was blown, Sports Illustrated reported.

Uruguay players have entered the stands and a fight has broken out between fans and players pic.twitter.com/XRbte2ibiy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2024

Darwin Núñez and several of his teammates from Uruguay went into the stands after their team lost 1-0 to Colombia during a Copa America semifinal Wednesday night at Bank of America Stadium, The Associated Press reported.

Most fans in the stadium were there to cheer on Colombia but there was a small pocket of fans for Uruguay that fought with those supporting Colombia.

That’s when Núñez and other teammates climbed stairs and got in the middle of the battle, hitting a fan who was wearing Colombian colors.

The Athletic called it “an ugly, chaotic and extraordinary scene that overshadowed a compelling match.”

José Giménez said his team went into the stands to protect their family members.

“This is a disaster, Our family was in danger. We had to get into the stands to get our loved ones out, with small newborn babies. tIt was a disaster. There was not a single police officer,” Giménez said according to Fox Sports.

"This is a disaster. Our family is in danger."



Uruguay's José María Giménez speaks on the altercation with fans that occurred in the stands following the Copa América Semifinal vs Colombia ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y0ytj44ioK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2024

The AP reported that it took 10 minutes for officers to arrive and bring the fight under control. About 100 Uruguayan fans and staff stayed on the field for 20 minutes as the Colombian fans left the stadium.





© 2024 Cox Media Group