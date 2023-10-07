Colorado supermarket shooting suspect ruled mentally competent to stand trial

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who is accused of killing 10 people and injuring others during a shooting in 2021 at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, has been found competent to stand trial.

Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 24, was mentally competent to stand trial Friday, according to The Associated Press.

Alissa is accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder King Soopers supermarket in March 2021. According to KMGH, he is facing 115 criminal charges including 10 counts of first-degree murder. Eight additional counts of attempted murder were filed months later in May 2021.

Experts found Alissa mentally competent at the end of August but his defense team asked for it to be debated in court, the news outlet reported.

During her ruling, Bakke said she was convinced that if Alissa takes his medication he is more communicative, the AP reported.

Alissa has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to the AP. A psychologist for the prosecution testified last week saying that his mental condition has improved over the past spring. Alissa was forced under a court order to take medication that is supposed to treat his schizophrenia.

The shooting started outside of the grocery store where Alissa allegedly began firing. He reportedly shot at least one person in the parking lot before entering the store, according to the AP.

Alissa was taken into custody by a SWAT team but according to the AP, no motive has been closed for the shooting.

A preliminary hearing is expected to take place on Nov. 14 at 9 a.m., according to KMGH.

The AP reported that Alissa has not yet entered a plea deal.

The King Soopers store was reopened last year and was remodeled, according to the AP.