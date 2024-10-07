Cissy Houston, mother to Whitney Houston, dies

Cissy Houston, the mother of Whitney Houston and one of Elvis’ Sweet Inspirations, has died.

She was 91 years old.

Cissy Houston died at her New Jersey home while under hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease, according to her daughter-in-law, Pat Houston.

She died surrounded by her family, The Associated Press reported.

“Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community. Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts,” Pat Houston said.

Cissy Houston was a star in her own right. She started singing when she was only 5 years old, the New Jersey Hall of Fame said, performing frequently at a Newark church. She, along with her family’s group, the Drinkard Singers recorded a live album, “A Joyful Noise.”

She eventually started performing as part of the Sweet Inspirations with Doris Troy and her niece Dee Dee Warrick, singing backup for Otis Redding, Lou Rawls, The Drifters and Dionne Warwick.

They performed on such hits as “Brown Eyed Girl” by Van Morrison, and “Burning of the Midnight Lamp with The Jimi Hendrix Experience. Cissy Houston also sang on Aretha Franklin’s “Aint’ No Way,” the AP reported.

Cissy Houston’s last performance with the Sweet Inspirations was their biggest hit “(Gotta Find) A Brand New Lover,” which appeared on their fifth album “Sweet Sweet Soul.” She left the group to pursue a solo career.

She sang on more than 600 songs over her career with artists such as Chaka Khan, Luther Vandross, Paul Simon, Roberta Flack, Beyoncé and Cissy’s daughter Whitney.

Cissy Houston won Grammys for “Face to Face” and “He Leadeth Me.”

She also wrote three books, “He Leadeth Me,” “How Sweet The Sound: My Life with God and Gospel” and “Remembering Whitney: A Mother’s Story of Life, Loss and The Night The Music Stopped,” the AP reported.

Cissy Houston was married twice. Her second husband, John Rusell Houston Jr. and she had two children together, Michael Houston and Whitney Houston, the New Jersey Hall of Fame said. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

© 2024 Cox Media Group