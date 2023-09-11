Chris Evans, Alba Baptista wed in Cape Cod

Chris Evans is now a married man.

Several media outlets are reporting that the “Captain America,” 42, star married his longtime girlfriend, Alba Baptista, 26, in a ceremony at a private Cape Cod estate on Saturday.

Entertainment Tonight reported that close friends and family were invited to the ceremony including Evans’ Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth.

Guests apparently signed a nondisclosure agreement to attend the wedding with phones being “forfeited,” Page Six reported.

TMZ and Page Six said the ceremony happened at the couple’s Boston-area home.

Evans and Baptista went Instagram official in January but started dating in 2021, TMZ reported.

Cosmopolitan said that rumors of their relationship started in 2021 when she started following him and his family members on social media. More clues came to light when Evans posted Halloween pumpkins that were the same pumpkins featured on Baptista’s mother’s Facebook account.

There had also been reports in May that the couple had become engaged, Cosmo reported.

While fans know Evans from his role in the MCU, Baptista isn’t as well known as her apparent husband. The Portuguese actress was in the Netflix series “Warrior Nun,” which, according to Entertainment Tonight, was her English-language debut.

TMZ and Entertainment Tonight have reached out to Evans’ representatives but have not received a response.

