Choco Taco, Cheesy Chicken Crispanada coming to Taco Bell

Big menu changes are coming to some Taco Bell locations.

The Mexican Pizza may have some competition.

Taco Bell announced new additions to its menu during its Live Más Live event late last week.

Starting this week at participating locations in the U.S., Taco Bell fans can try the new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada. It is a “delightful fusion of melted cheese, tender chicken simmered in vibrant Mexican spices, encased in a crispy, crunchy outer shell,” USA Today reported.

It will be available for a limited time after being tested last year in Tennessee.

Other savory offerings include Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Cheesy Street Chalupas and a Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco and a Cheez-It Crunch wrap, BuzzFeed reported.

But it isn’t ignoring the sweet side for customers as the fast food chain is partnering with Salt & Straw, a chain of boutique ice cream shops, to recreate the Choco Taco, USA Today reported.

Taco Bell is also rolling out a new dessert based on a popular flavor of Mountain Dew — MTN Dew Baja Blast Gelato — along with dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights and Churro Chillers, according to BuzzFeed.





