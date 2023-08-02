Cheesy spill causes mess after crash

PRESCOTT, Ark. — Where are the chips and salsa?

A truck carrying a load of nacho cheese cans lost its haul in a crash coating the highway with sticky, gooey cheese, KATV reported.

The crash happened on Interstate 30 near Prescott, Arkansas, on what else but Taco Tuesday.

Taco Tuesday, anyone? A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled today on I-30 west near Prescott.



Things are all clear now and traffic is moving. pic.twitter.com/e6rKMXTk5Q — Arkansas Department of Transportation (@myARDOT) August 2, 2023

Crews cleaned up the mess, but WMC reported that the smell of the nacho cheese may have stuck around for a bit.







