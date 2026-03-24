Celine Dion reportedly will make autumn concert comeback in France

Five-time Grammy Award winner Celine Dion is planning a comeback and will perform in several concerts this fall, according to a published report.

The French-Canadian newspaper La Presse first reported that the 57-year-old singer, who was diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome in 2022, will appear on stage in France, Variety reported.

On Monday, Dion posted a series of photos on Instagram of her in Paris with the caption, “Je sais pas comment te dire…,” which means “I don’t know how to tell you,” KTLA reported.

Speculation was further fueled by a poster campaign on the streets of Paris bearing the titles of some of Dion’s best-known songs, including “Power of Love,” “Pour que tu m’aimes encore’ and ”S’il Suffisait d’Aimer," Deadline reported.

Dion is expected to perform a string of concerts in Paris at the Paris La Défense Arena, according to the entertainment news website. La Presse reported that Dion will perform two concerts each week in September and October at the 40,000-seat venue.

Representatives for the singer did not immediately return a request for comment by Variety.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke said that Stiff-Person Syndrome is “a progressive disorder that affects the brain and the spinal cord,” according to Variety. Symptoms include rigidity or spasms. This can affect the entire body, muscle enlargement and could make walking or moving difficult. There is reportedly no cure.

Dion’s concerts in Paris were originally scheduled for 2020 as part of her Courage World Tour but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then delayed again because of her health issues, according to Variety.

The singer gave a one-off performance during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, Deadline reported. Dion sang “Hymn to Love” against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

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