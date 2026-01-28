Trending

Cause of death for YouTube personality Adam the Woo released

YouTube personality Adam the Woo, who was found dead in his home last month, died from cardiovascular disease.

David Adam Williams was 51 years old.

WFTV reported that the medical examiner determined that Williams died of atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with obesity as a contributing factor.

His manner of death was natural.

Williams’ channels were popular as he explored abandoned places and documented theme parks, roadside attractions and pop culture for his 1.2 million subscribers.

