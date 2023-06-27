Trending

Cash App glitch has some seeing double charges

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A technical issue affecting the popular mobile payment app Cash App on Tuesday had some users seeing duplicate charges.

Officials with Cash App acknowledged the issue in a social media post around 12:20 p.m. EDT.

“We recently discovered a technical issue that led to some customers getting charged double the amount for certain Cash Card transactions,” company officials said. “We’ve fixed the problem and will refund any amount that was incorrectly charged by the end of the day.”

In an update, Cash App said that users should see that erroneous transactions have been refunded, though they added, “It may take up to 24 hours for Activity and receipts to be updated.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the issue.

Millions of customers use Cash App for financial transactions each month, according to company officials.

