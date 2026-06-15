Carolina Hurricanes win Stanley Cup, top Vegas 3-0 in Game 6

LAS VEGAS — The Stanley Cup has returned to the Carolinas after 20 years.

Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake scored goals and the Carolina Hurricanes used a smothering defense to win the franchise’s second Stanley Cup on Sunday. Carolina clinched the series with a 3-0 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6.

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The Hurricanes won the best-of-seven series 4-2, winning three straight games after falling behind 2-1.

Hall set the tone for Carolina when he scored 3:47 into the first period. It was his 19th point of the postseason, The Athletic reported. Hall has been especially proficient during Carolina’s series-clinching victories, scoring a franchise-record three goals and nine points in four games, according to the sports news website.

He also set a franchise record with 11 points in nine road games.

“That’s the game right there,” Blake said. “It was 3-0 with an empty-netter, but if we don’t score that goal … that’s just what he does. That’s how he’s been all playoffs.”

Carolina’s defense has also been a force, limiting Vegas to five goals in Games 4 and 5 and blanking the Knights in Game 6, ESPN reported.

THE CAROLINA HURRICANES HAVE WON THE STANLEY CUP FOR THE SECOND TIME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/q01BGR91Hh — ESPN (@espn) June 15, 2026

That helped Carolina earn its first Stanley Cup since 2006.

“That’s a lot of years,” said Carolina center Jordan Staal, who received the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. “It’s amazing. This is something I’ve been going after ever since we got the first one. You want to win it again and again and again. What a feeling, what a battle.

“The boys were grinding today, my goodness. So many individual efforts just to keep the puck out of our net. It was an amazing ride. I’m just so proud of these guys.”

Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi stopped 22 shots to record his first playoff shutout, ESPN reported.

“It’s special, it’s been a special year,” Bussi said after the game. “It’s been an honor to be able to do it with this group. Everyone deserves it so much.”

Blake had a second-period goal and added an assist, while Nikolaj Ehlers added an empty-net goal in the third period.

It was Blake’s seventh goal of the postseason and gave him a team-leading 20 points for the playoffs, The Athletic reported. Logan Stankoven was credited with the assist.

“That’s how we’ve been all playoffs, I feel like,” Blake said. “We just flipped the switch a little bit. Every time we’re out there, we’re going to make an effort, and we’re gonna hound the puck and make it hard on their defensemen.

“And Stanks, that’s just how he plays. He’s a junkyard dog out there.”

Carolina, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, went 16-3 in the postseason, WRAL reported. Under the current playoff format, only the Edmonton Oilers in 1988 were better, with Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier helping the franchise to a 16-2 postseason mark, according to the television station.

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