Cardi B sued by security guard for assault; rapper says she didn’t touch her

Hip-hop entertainer Cardi B took the stand to testify on her own behalf after she was sued by a security guard who claims the rapper cut her face with her fingernail and spat on her during a fight.

The alleged fight happened outside of an obstetrician’s office before Cardi B had announced her first pregnancy, The Associated Press reported.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, testified in Los Angeles County Court, spat

Her testimony was filled with expletives and has gone viral on TikTok, USA Today reported.

She admitted she was angry and the argument got heated, and despite being chest-to-chest, it did not get physical.

Cardi B said she was in Los Angeles working in February 2018, doing promotions connected to the NBA All-Star Game.

She was four months pregnant but had not told fans, only her inner circle. Her parents had not been told either.

The office had been closed to other patients to protect her privacy but the building’s security guard followed her to the office and she said she heard the guard, Emani Ellis, say her name into the phone and appeared to be recording.

Cardi B said she was afraid Ellis would leak the news.

“I told her, ‘Why are you recording?’ and she said, ‘Oh, my bad.’ She practically apologized,” Cardi B testified.

She said they were arguing with each other, but that Ellis was “backing me, she’s walking into me.”

Cardi B said she kept the pregnancy a secret because it was still her “freshman year” after the release of her first major hit. She also keeps her medical information private.

She was also questioned about her rhinestone-encrusted acrylic nails and whether they could hurt someone.

Cardi B said, “It wasn’t a shape that was harming, it was coffin-shaped. They weren’t sharp,” the AP reported.

The rapper also made faces during cross-examination when the lawyer for the other side asked questions she had already answered, USA Today reported.

At one point, the attorney asked if she was disabled at the time of the fight. She answered, “At that moment, when you’re pregnant, I’m very disabled.”

She went on to testify, “You want me to tell you the things I can’t do? I was pregnant. I couldn’t protect myself, even if I wanted to. She’s like twice my size.”

The office’s receptionist said that when she got between the two, the guard reached for Cardi B and the receptionist got a cut on her forehead, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The doctor said that the guard caused the cut on his employee and also hit the woman’s shoulder, adding that Ellis had no injuries to her face. Both the doctor and the receptionist said they did not see Cardi B hit Ellis, the newspaper reported.

Ellis said she was left humiliated and traumatized and that a scar on her face required cosmetic surgery.

She also said she lost her job because of what happened.

Ellis is suing Cardi B for damages, including medical expenses, compensation for emotional and physical suffering and lost wages. She is also suing for punitive damages. The lawsuit does not list an amount, but Cardi B said she’s being sued for $24 million, the AP reported.

