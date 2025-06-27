Burglars target Brad Pitt’s home, ransacking it

As Hollywood star Brad Pitt promoted his upcoming film “F1,” burglars broke into his home and ransacked it.

Los Angeles Police said the break-in happened at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police said that at least three people scaled the fence, broke a window and got into the home in Los Feliz, The Associated Press reported.

They made a “real mess” and took some items, the newspaper said.

The value of the items was not determined.

Pitt was in Japan promoting his latest film as part of the press tour.

He is the latest celebrity whose homes have been broken into over the past year, including Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Austin Butler and Jeremy Piven, TMZ reported.

Olivier Giroud was also a victim of a burglary, where thieves allegedly took $500,000 worth of jewelry, KTLA reported.

Police are looking for those responsible for the break-in, KNBC reported.

