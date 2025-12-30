Brigitte Bardot’s funeral will be held Jan. 7 in Saint-Tropez

The funeral for French actress Brigitte Bardot will be held next week in the city she helped make famous, her foundation announced.

Bardot, whose sex appeal resonated in films such as “... And God Created Woman” before she abandoned her movie career to become a vigorous animal rights activist, died Sunday. She was 91.

The funeral ceremony is set for Jan. 7 in the French Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez, where she lived for more than 50 years.

The funeral in the Notre-Dame de l’Assomption church will be broadcast on screens across the town, followed by a “private” burial, according to Fondation Brigitte Bardot, the organization she established in 1986 for the protection of animals.

Bardot’s burial will then take place “in the strictest privacy” at a cemetery overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, town officials said in a statement. The ceremony will be followed by a public gathering at a nearby site for fans to pay tribute.

“Brigitte Bardot will forever be associated with Saint-Tropez, of which she was the most dazzling ambassador,” the statement said. “Through her presence, personality and aura, she marked the history of our town.”

Bardot told Le Monde in 2018 she wished to be buried in her garden, to avoid a “crowd of idiots” trampling on the tombs of her parents and grandparents.

