Brett Favre reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis during Congressional testimony

Brett Favre has told Congress that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The revelation came while he testified about the potential misuse of taxpayer money.

Favre was in front of the House Ways and Means Committee to explain if he used political connections to get money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families federal program, also known as TANF.

Prevacus was making a concussion drug which Favre invested in and which received $2 million from TANF. A series of text messages showed that he had asked state officials for help getting the money in November 2018, ESPN reported.

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” Favre testified, according to NBC News. “This is also a cause dear to my heart. Recently, the doctor, running the company pleaded guilty to taking (public) money for his own use.”

The company’s founder Jacob VanLandingham pleaded guilty earlier this year and admitted to using Mississippi welfare money to pay his own gambling and other debts, ESPN reported.

Overall $77 million in TANF funds were given to powerful people a 2019 Mississippi state audit found.

Some of the money was also allegedly used to pay for a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre’s daughter played volleyball at the school. The former quarterback is accused of using his connection with former Gov. Phil Bryant to push for the TANF money. He allegedly took money for speaking appearances that were never done, NBC News reported.

