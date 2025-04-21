Boston Marathon record broken

BOSTON — Monday marked a record-setting run for the women’s winner of the 129th Boston Marathon.

Sharon Lokedi of Kenya broke the course record, beating two-time defending champion Hellen Obiri.

Lokedi had an unofficial time of 2 hours, 17 minutes and 22 seconds, 19 seconds ahead of Obiri.

The champion ran more than 2 1/2 minutes faster than the previous best time, The Associated Press reported. She was the fifth woman to have three Boston Marathon titles.

On the men’s side, John Korir, also from Kenya, followed in the footsteps of his brother, being named champion of the men’s division.

He had a hiccup at the start of the race, falling and losing his bib as runners took off from Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Korir was met by his older brother, who won the race in 2012, with a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, and 45 seconds, the second fastest time and the first time that two brothers, or any relatives, have won the preeminent race.

For the wheelchair division, Marcel Hug of Switzerland finished with 1 hour, 21 minutes, and 34 seconds for his eighth Boston Marathon win, while Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. won the women’s division. She finished in 1 hour, 35 minutes, and 20 seconds, her second title.

Scaroni was unable to compete last year due to an injury.

The race is held on the third Monday in April. This year, organizers honored the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War.

About 30,000 runners attempted to run the marathon, which is a 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton, through several towns and ending in Boston on Boylston Street, on Monday.

